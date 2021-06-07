Bitcoin struggled to rise as U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen kept the market from cheering El Salvador’s plans to adopt the leading cryptocurrency as legal tender.

In a taped announcement on Saturday, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said he plans to submit legislation that will make bitcoin legal tender. The announcement lifted investor sentiment, with some calling a potential adoption at the government level a major bullish development.

However, the cryptocurrency remains locked well within Saturday’s trading range of $34,900 to $37,900. At press time, bitcoin is changing hands near $36,200, according to the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index, up 1% on the day.

China’s regulatory crackdown and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s latest comments on interest rates could be capping the gain.

On Sunday, Yellen told Bloomberg that President Joe Biden’s $4 trillion spending proposal would be positive for the country, even if it leads to a rise in interest rates. “If we ended up with a slightly higher interest rate environment, it would actually be a plus for society’s point of view and the Federal Reserve’s point of view,” Yellen said.

A rate increase dilutes the appeal of perceived inflation hedges such as bitcoin and gold.