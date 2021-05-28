Two days after it opened, the votes are in on a poll of the Uniswap community to “to gauge interest in deploying Uniswap v3 to Arbitrum.” Launched by Compound founder Robert Leshner, the poll passed with 41.72 million UNI in favor and only 309.34 UNI against.
- The community has expressed their interest and now the vote moves to a Consensus Check, which would establish a formal discussion around the proposal of deploying the Uniswap v3 code to Arbitrum network.
- Arbitrum went live for developers today, giving them access to the layer 2 scaling solution. Arbitrum offers drastically higher transaction throughput than Ethereum, and gas fees that are up to 270 times lower.
- The total value locked in decentralized finance (DeFi) apps on Ethereum has swelled to $62 billion. With that though, gas fees have spiked making transaction fees on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) like Uniswap onerous for small users.
- In the quest to make sure DeFi is accessible to everyone, the vote to deploy to Arbitrum is a step toward that end.
