Uniswap Labs is restricting access to some tokens, including tokenized stocks and derivatives on the protocol interface that it supports, the software development studio said in a blog posting Friday.

The news comes days after U.S. regulators’ announcement that that they would increasingly scrutinize these types of products. Uniswap cited an “evolving regulatory landscape” in explaining its decision.

“Consistent with actions taken by other DeFi interfaces, we have taken the decision to restrict access to certain tokens through app.uniswap.org,” the blog entry said.

Other crypto companies have similarly canceled their tokenized stock products in recent weeks, including Binance. However, unlike Binance, a centralized exchange, Uniswap is only restricting access through its own interface. Users can still access these tokens through other portals on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that supports them.