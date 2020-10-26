Automated market makers Curve and Uniswap traded volumes above $2 billion on Monday, benefiting from one of decentralized finance protocol Harvest Finance’s darkest days.
- Daily trading volume on Uniswap surged by over 1,200% to a record $2.04 billion, surpassing the previous record high of $953.59 million registered on Sept. 1 by a big margin.
- "Volume on Uniswap surged, as the Harvest Finance exploiter likely ran money through the automated market maker," Denis Vinokourov, head of the research at the London-based prime brokerage Bequant, told CoinDesk in a Telegram chat.
- Daily trading volume on decentralized exchange Curve Finance also surged to over $2 billion.
- A malicious entity exploited Harvest Finance early Monday and drained $24 million from the yield farming protocol launched in early September.
- "The economic attack was performed through the curve y pool, stretching the price of the stablecoins on Curve out of proportion and depositing and withdrawing a large amount of assets through harvest," Harvest Finance said.
- The attacker took a flash loan to manipulate prices on Curve Y Pool to drain USDT and USDC many times. The entity then converted the funds to tokenized bitcoin in form of renBTC and exited to bitcoin.
- The anonymous team behind Harvest Finance has announced a $100,000 bounty for the first person or group to reach out to the hacker.
- The Harvest Finance team is actively tracking the funds and has identified 10 bitcoin addresses of the flash loan attacker.
