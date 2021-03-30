The U.K. will focus on regulating stablecoins rather than cryptocurrency in general, according to statements made by a treasury minister, Reuters has reported.
- Speaking at a City & Financial conference Tuesday, Economic Secretary to the Treasury John Glen said stablecoins could pose a threat to competition.
- “There is the potential for some firms to swiftly achieve dominance and crowd out other players, due to their ability to scale and plug into existing online services,” Glen said.
- It is likely he was referring to a stablecoin like diem. Announced by Facebook in June 2019 as libra, the proposal was met with widespread concern from governments and central banks.
- The U.K. Treasury released a consultation paper in January to gather feedback on the government’s approach to regulating stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies.
