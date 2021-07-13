Police in the U.K. have seized a record £180 million (US$250 million) worth of cryptocurrency as part of a money-laundering probe, breaking a record set only weeks ago.
- The crypto was discovered by detectives in the Economic Crime Command division of the Metropolitan Police, the law enforcement service for the Greater London area, a statement Tuesday said.
- Detectives were responding to intelligence about the transfer of criminal assets.
- The news comes only weeks after £114 million ($158 million) was confiscated by the Met on June 24, at the time the largest-ever seizure by U.K. police.
- Police arrested a 39-year-old woman on June 24 on suspicion of money laundering offenses. She was subsequently released on bail.
- The same woman was interviewed under caution in relation to the latest discovery, and has been on bail until late July.
- Detective Constable Joe Ryan said the investigation will "continue for months to come."
