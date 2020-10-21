Mode Global Holdings PLC, a London Stock Exchange-listed company, has announced plans to make a “significant purchase” of bitcoin as part of its treasury investment strategy.
- In a press release on Wednesday, the fintech group said it will convert up to 10% of its cash reserves into the cryptocurrency as part of a long-term strategy to "protect investors' assets from currency debasement."
- With interest rates in the U.K. at a record low of 0.1%, Mode said it would also seek to diversify away from low-interest money market instruments to maximize the value of returns from its recent IPO.
- "Faced with the challenges of COVID and with UK interest rates at the lowest level in the Bank of England's 326-year history, our confidence in the long-term value of Bitcoin has only increased," said Jonathan Rowland, Mode's executive chairman.
- "Today's allocation is executed through a modern, forward-looking but prudent treasury management strategy," he added.
- With the news, the company follows Microstrategy and Jack Dorsey's Square in deciding to place a portion of their treasury reserves into bitcoin.
- MicroStrategy put $425 million into bitcoin, according to a series of disclosures, while Square invested $50 million.
- Mode said it recognized the potential of Bitcoin as "a reliable store of value and an attractive investment due to the asset's asymmetric risk/reward attributes and safe haven status."
- The firm did not disclose a cash value of the bitcoin allocation.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.