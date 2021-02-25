U.K. personal finance tool Money Dashboard is allowing its 600,000 users to view their crypto holdings alongside their bank accounts and other financial products within its app.
- Users will be to use the Money Dashboard app to access their balances and transactions on exchanges such as Coinbase, Binance and Bitstamp.
- The U.K. company is providing this service in partnership with Zabo, a Dallas-based crypto software firm that aims to connect crypto wallets to bank accounts.
- Zabo's goal, according to co-founder Christopher Brown, is to simplify the process of integrating crypto with traditional finance products through partnerships with financial services companies.
- The collaboration with Money Dashboard is its first such partnership with a U.K. firm.
- U.K. regulator the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) estimates that around 1.9 million adults hold cryptocurrency, 75% of whom own less than £1,000 (US$1,400).
