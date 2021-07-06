Hedge fund Marshall Wace plans to start investing in digital assets as interest in cryptocurrencies grows, the Financial Times said, citing people familiar with the firm’s plans.
- Marshall Wace plans to invest in areas such as blockchain technology, payments systems for digital currencies and stablecoins, the FT said.
- The firm, which manages $55 billion in assets, also intends to take stakes in privately owned digital finance companies, the people familiar said.
