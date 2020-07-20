The U.K. government is looking to increase oversight into cryptocurrency promotions in order to protect investors.
- HM Treasury said Monday it was looking to clamp down on "misleading and inadequate promotions" that endangered retail investors.
- Brought forward by John Glen, the City Minister responsible for the U.K.'s financial services sector, the proposals, published Monday, call for companies to pass through a "regulatory gateway" before being approved to promote cryptocurrency products.
- This follows a 2018 report from the government's "Cryptoassets Taskforce," which said misleading advertisements and promotions for cryptocurrency products was a key investor protection issue.
- Under the proposals, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) would become the body responsible for overseeing digital asset promotions.
- Any firm looking to approve the financial promotions from unauthorized firms would first need to have the consent of the FCA.
- In a statement, Glen said existing regulation had failed to keep up with the expanding number of products coming to market.
- He added the proposals would bring crypto product promotions up to the same levels as those for other asset-classes.
- The proposals are currently in the consultation phase, which will continue until October 25.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.