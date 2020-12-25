Cryptocurrency exchange EXMO said an estimated $4 million of the cryptocurrency stolen during a hack on Dec. 21 was through the exchange Poloniex.
- The U.K.-based platform has estimated that a total of 6% of its cryptocurrency has been lost to the attack with an estimated $4 million being withdrawn through Poloniex. The dollar figure of what was lost overall in the hack wasn't immediately known.
- The exchange said assets cannot be recovered by EXMO due to criminals withdrawing the funds through Poloniex
- “$1 million in ZEC [zcash] stolen from EXMO have been withdrawn through the Poloniex crypto exchange,” an EXMO spokesperson told CoinDesk Friday.
- On the day of the attack, EXMO said it had contacted cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex with a request to block an associated account and informed London police about the breach.
- EXMO reported losses in six of the 57 cryptocurrencies it supports: ethereum classic. Each digital asset is hosted on its own server, the firm said.
- The platform said it hopes to soon be able to fully reinstate withdrawals and deposit functions on its exchange which has resumed most of its work.
- “We are making some final preparations and checks at the moment before enabling depositing and withdrawing on EXMO. It will soon be ready,” said the EXMO spokesperson.
- EXMO stressed that those users affected by the incident will be covered by the exchange.
- Poloniex did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
