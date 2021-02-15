Cryptocurrency exchange EXMO is down at press time, with the company saying it’s been hit by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack.
- The U.K.-based exchange tweeted around 13:00 UTC Monday that its servers are temporarily unavailable owing to the attack and that it's "solving this issue."
- Several hours later, work to get the site back online still seems to be ongoing.
- A DDoS attack occurs when an online service is hit with massive volumes of traffic in order to slow or halt its operations.
- The attack comes less than two months after EXMO lost nearly 6% of its crypto assets in a security breach on Dec. 21, 2020.
