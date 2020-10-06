The crypto industry reacts to a big move from the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority.

Today on the Brief:

John McAfee arrested in Spain

BTC addresses added spikes to two-year high

A new election-market narrative emerges

Our main discussion: The U.K. has banned crypto derivatives.

Just days after the U.S. announced significant action involving BitMEX, the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority has made its own move to stop crypto derivatives.

In this episode, NLW breaks down what actually happened, and looks at the reactions from the crypto industry including:

Accusations of hypocrisy

Skepticism of enforceability

Why it might actually be good for bitcoin