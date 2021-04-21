Baillie Gifford, one of the U.K.’s most prominent asset managers, has invested $100 million in crypto exchange and wallet provider Blockchain.com.
- A blog by Blockchain.com CEO and co-founder Peter Smith on Tuesday said this is the largest single investment in the startup to date.
- Baillie Gifford is a 110-year old asset management firm headquartered in Edinburgh with $445.3 billion in assets under management (AUM). It was an early investor in such tech giants as Tesla, Google and Amazon.
- This is one of Baillie Gifford’s first such investments in a company in the crypto space, according to Smith.
- It also follows less than a month after Blockchain.com raised $300 million in a Series C funding round led by DST Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners and VY Capital, which valued the company at $5.2 billion.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.