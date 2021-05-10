Swiss financial giant UBS Group is in the early stages of planning to offer digital currency investments to affluent clients, according to a Bloomberg report.
- The bank is exploring several alternatives for offering the asset class, the news outlet said, citing people familiar with the plan.
- Investment offerings would be a “small portion” of the clients’ total wealth due to the volatility, and options include investing through third-party investment vehicles, Bloomberg reported.
- More investment banks are making a push to offer cryptocurrency investments. For example, earlier this year, Goldman Sachs relaunched its cryptocurrency trading desk after a three-year hiatus, with plans to once again support bitcoin futures trading.
- Other banks, including BNY Mellon and Deutsche Bank, have entered the market. Citigroup is also considering launching crypto services amid a surge in interest from its clients.
- UBS didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from CoinDesk.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.