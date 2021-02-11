Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on CNBC Thursday the rideshare giant will consider accepting cryptocurrencies including bitcoin as a form of payment.
- Khosrowshahi said the company will look into such options if it can identify a benefit or a need to do it.
- He shot down any notion of Uber buying bitcoin for its corporate balance sheet, however. "We are going to keep our cash safe," Khosrowshahi said.
- Uber has been a member of the libra (now diem) stablecoin association since October 2019.
Disclosure
