Security token trading platform tZERO is to digitize and trade around $18 million worth of equity in real-estate crowdfunding company NYCE.
- The equity will be digitized once issued in NYCE's upcoming Regulation A+ offering, subject to regulatory approval, an announcement Wednesday said.
- NYCE was co-founded by the Danish soccer player, FC Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite and holds $260 million in assets under management through its real-estate portfolio.
- TZero will support the secondary trading of NYCE's digital securities through its smart-contract technology.
- Subject to due diligence, tZERO expects to trade NYCE shares through its broker-dealer subsidiary tZERO ATS.
