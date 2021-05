TZero, which runs a trading system for digital securities, said Thursday it has agreed to digitize $25 million of equity interest in an oil-and-gas fund managed by Houston-based EnergyFunders.

The deal will rely on tZero’s smart-contracts technology, and the digital securities will be built on the Ethereum blockchain, according to a tZero press release.

It is expected that investors will be able to buy and sell digitized equity in EnergyFunders’ Yield Fund I on tZero’s trading system, tZero said, giving them access to returns from oil and gas projects.

EnergyFunders CEO Laura Pommer said in the press release that she was “pleased about this potential opportunity to provide a secondary market for trading our new EnergyFunders Yield Fund I in the same way that you might trade stocks, bonds or ETFs (exchange-traded funds) in a regular brokerage account.”