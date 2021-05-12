Security token trading platform tZERO has signed agreements to provide three companies with access to tokenization services.

  • The alternative trading system operated by broker-dealer subsidiary tZERO ATS will provide the companies with continuous access to secondary liquidity, the firm announced Wednesday.
  • The agreements are with OmniValley, Trellis Platform and Wunderfund
  • OmniValley is an online network connecting startup investors; Trellis enables alternative-asset liquidity through lending and secondary-market trading services; Wunderfund is a crowdfunding platform for venture capital.
  • tZERO aims “to introduce these companies to a blockchain-based platform for tokenization and secondary trading,” CEO Saum Noursalehi said.
  • tZERO is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain arm of Overstock.

