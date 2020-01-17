Financial advisor and crypto advocate Tyrone Ross joins The Breakdown for a discussion on financial advisors, DeFi and the most important company in crypto.
One man. Three piping hot takes. In this special interview episode of The Breakdown, financial advisor and crypto advocate Tyrone Ross shares his thoughts on:
- Why financial advisors are the key to bringing in the next wave of crypto investors
- Why DeFi is an even bigger deal than you think – and not just to the hackers and entrepreneurs building on it
- Why Square’s Cash App – not Binance, not Coinbase, not anyone else – is the most important company in crypto
