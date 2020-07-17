Funds collected by the scam that breached Twitter this week appear to be on the move, cryptocurrency tracing firm Elliptic said.

According to transaction data associated with crypto wallets used in the security breach, a total of about $123,000 was collected by the attackers. Of that about 22%, 2.89 BTC, was transferred late last night to an address Elliptic said it “strongly believe[s]” is a Wasabi wallet.