Authorities have identified another teenager who may have played a role in July’s Twitter hack, according to the New York Times. While three individuals have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement with the attack, authorities are now looking at a 16-year-old Massachusetts resident who is thought to have ties with Graham Clark, the 17-year-old Florida man state prosecutors allege to be the ringleader of the group, people involved in the ongoing investigation told the Times. The teen has not been charged.