Twitter and Square (SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey is further supporting bitcoin (BTC) with the launch of his own “node” – software that helps validate transactions and blocks on the network.

On Friday, Dorsey shared an image on Twitter showing the node in the action of synchronizing with the bitcoin blockchain. He said simply, “Running #bitcoin.”

The node will mean Dorsey has a hand in processing bitcoin transactions and recording them in encrypted “blocks” of data. Nodes are vital to keeping the bitcoin network running.

Dorsey is a noted proponent of bitcoin, having brought bitcoin payments to Square’s Cash App, and having launched Square Crypto – a team that supports bitcoin development.