Jack Dorsey donated $1 million to cryptocurrency policy think tank Coin Center, per a tweet announcement from the organizations director Jerry Brito.
- The donation comes amid Grayscale's donations campaign for Coin Center offering to match up to $1 million in donations on top of an additional $1 million gift from Grayscale. Grayscale is a CoinDesk sister company.
- "Thank you for your incredible work," Dorsey told Brito on Twitter.
- These donations are the latest in a flood of support for the Washington, D.C.-based organization. In late December, crowdsourced donations on Gitcoin and other gifts from crypto companies saw hundreds of thousands of dollars gifted to Coin Center.
