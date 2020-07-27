Twitch is giving subscribers a 10% discount if they pay using cryptocurrencies.

  • The Amazon-owned company announced the deal on Saturday; users can pay in bitcoin, ether, bitcoin cash, XRP, USDC, GUSD, PAX or BUSD.
  • A live-streaming platform popular with video gamers, Twitch had around 3.8 million broadcasters in Q1 2020 and around 1.44 million concurrent users as of March 2020.
  • Twitch introduced a cryptocurrency payment option in 2014 but quietly removed it in Q1 2019; it was brought back in June.
  • Offering a discount suggests the platform is encouraging its subscribers to use cryptocurrencies for goods and services rather than just as a speculative investment.
  • The company uses U.S.-based BitPay to process its crypto payments.

UPDATE (July 28, 18:45 UTC): Removed erroneous reference to litecoin, which is not accepted for the promotion; added five currencies that are.

