The Turkish government plans to present a bill regulating cryptocurrencies to Parliament in October, Sabah reported.
- The bill will be modeled on legislation in Europe and the U.S., Sabah said Monday, citing Deputy Minister of Treasury and Finance Sakir Ercan Gul.
- Crypto-asset companies will be supervised by the Capital Markets Board.
- The legislation will supervise trading, strengthen protections for investors and help prevent the use of crypto for illicit purposes.
- Tax will be charged on holdings above a certain amount, and capital requirements will be introduced for companies with crypto exposure.
