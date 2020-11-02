The Tron blockchain halted creation and execution of blocks due to a “malicious contract” against a super representative on Nov. 2, according to multiple reports.

First reported by Crypto Briefing, the smart contract blockchain halted block production at 10:00 UTC for some two hours, according to Reddit users. The event is notable as it validates centralization concerns raised against Tron, which already holds an infamous reputation in blockchain circles.

Tron uses a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism. DPoS blockchains sacrifice decentralization for throughput by centralizing certain transaction activities to majority nodes.

Tron CEO Justin Sun followed reports with a tweet thread stating that the pause in block production was caused by an attacker exploiting the latest Tron software. Updating the node’s software began block production again, Sun said.

The platform’s native token, TRX, is down 3% in 24 hours, according to the CoinDesk 20.