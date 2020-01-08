The conversation about whether bitcoin is a safe haven asset continues in the wake of Iranian missile strikes, which saw the price of BTC both surge and retrace in parallel with crude and gold. To help explain what’s going on, we feature comments from Ikigai Asset Management’s Travis Kling.

Also in today’s episode, we look at newly published priorities from the SEC around crypto including investor suitability, trading practices and compliance program effectiveness. We also discuss former Bakkt CEO and now U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler’s appointment to the committee that oversees the CFTC. Is it a conflict of interest, something good for the crypto industry or both?

Topics discussed:

Bitcoin as a safe haven asset as it follows crude and gold after Iran missile strikes

Related Story: Travis Kling Twitter Charts

SEC publishes 2020 crypto priorities

Related Story: Former Bakkt CEO to Help Oversee CFTC in Congress

Kelly Loefller appointed to committee overseeing CFTC

Related Story: SEC Examination Office Gets Specific About Crypto Priorities in 2020