Travala.com on Monday entered a partnership with Booking Holdings subsidiary Agoda in the cryptocurrency-focused travel agency’s latest tie-up with its mainstream industry counterparts.
- Agoda's 600,000 hotels are now bookable on Travala.com, on which users can pay for their vacations in up to 30 different cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and the native ava token, Travala.com CEO Juan Otero told CoinDesk.
- Travala.com, which has the backing of Binance, forged a similar partnership with Expedia in early July. It's been working to rebound from the revenue woes and booking lows of this spring's COVID-19 lockdowns.
- Otero said "all the pent-up demand" made July a month for the record books: Travala.com generated $400,000 in revenue ("up 100% month-over-month") and saw nearly 70% of all customer bookings paid for with crypto ("up +10% since June").
- "Over 20% of the total bookings for July came via our integration with Expedia," Otero said. "We’re expecting to see another nice boost with Agoda's hotels too."
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.