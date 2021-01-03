The macro analyst looks at unexpected sources of strength in the economy.
Tony Greer is a macro analyst and author of the Morning Navigator Newsletter. In this conversation, he and NLW discuss how central banks continued to kick the can down the road on debt as well as unexpected sources of strength for the economy heading into 2021.
