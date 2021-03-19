Tony Hawk has performed his last 540-degree “ollie” and has decided to sell the moment as a non-fungible token (NFT).
According to an Instagram post from the 52-year-old skateboarding legend, the last instance of the one and half-circle flip he first performed in 1989, will be sold via NFT marketplace Ethernity Chain.
An ollie is a skateboarding trick where the rider and board leap into the air without the use of the rider’s hands. Ollies are necessary to leap onto, over, or off obstacles. A miss can be painful, to say the least.
“Today I decided to do [the trick] one more time … and never again,” Hawk said. “My willingness to slam unexpectedly into the flat bottom has waned greatly over the last decade.”
The stunt, deemed scary by Hawk in recent years, will be immortalized as an NFT after a winner is declared in an auction. A portion of the proceeds from the sale will go to charity, as yet unspecified.
The sale is in line with the recent craze in the sector where digital versions of everything from the Brooklyn Bridge to dance moves are being sold to anyone with the money to pay for it.