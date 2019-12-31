Tom Shaughnessy is a co-founder of Delphi Digital as well as the host of the Chain Reaction podcast. Jordan Clifford is managing director of Scalar Capital.

In this end of year interview for The Breakdown, Tom argues that the big story of 2019 was actually the fact that it was all about "quiet" building. When it comes to 2020, however, watch out for fireworks.

Tom predicts we’ll see a major increase in the Layer 1 smart contract platform wars, as well as growth in the perceived importance of token economic design. Meanwhile, Jordan argues that the crypto industry is likely to see a shift back to development at the application layer.