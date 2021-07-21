Autograph, the non-fungible token (NFT) platform co-founded by National Football League star Tom Brady, has signed partnerships with entertainment company Lionsgate and sports betting firm DraftKings.
- Brady's platform has also signed exclusive, multiyear NFT deals with fellow iconic sports stars Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky, Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka and Tony Hawk, who will join Autograph's advisory board.
- Autograph's NFT content will be sold on the DraftKings' digital marketplace, according to an announcement Wednesday.
- Lionsgate digital collectible content will be launched on Autograph, featuring NFTs focused on such film franchises as "John Wick," "The Twilight Saga" and "Dirty Dancing," as well as acclaimed TV series "Mad Men."
- Autograph is slated to launch this summer.
- Brady tweeted about the deals signed below:
