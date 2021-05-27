It could be said that we saved the best for last on the final day of Consensus 2021. The big themes of today’s broadcast will include the current regulatory landscape and how it can be improved, particularly how it relates to the emerging fields of crypto-native banking and decentralized finance. Rounding out the day will be a series of fireside chats with some of the biggest names in the industry, including one late arrival: Tom Brady.

Here are a few sessions I’m checking out. Be sure to look through the guide to see everything that’s on offer today.

The program

8:00 – 8:20 a.m. A Conversation with FinCEN Acting Director Michael Mosier

Slow Ventures’ Jill Carlson speaks with Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) Acting Director Michael Mosier about the coming spate of regulation needed (or not) to prevent financial crime on blockchain networks.

8:25 – 8:50 a.m. Whack-a-Mole: Crypto Tax Treatment Around the Globe

Lukka, OECD and One Hundred Ventures tax experts discuss the unfocused, jurisdictional patchwork of crypto tax laws.

9:25 – 9:50 a.m. New Wineskins: Can DeFi Fit in the Old World Legal System?

Aave’s Rebecca Rettig, Compound’s Jake Chervinsky, dYdX’s Marc Boiron, Uniswap’s Marvin Ammori and Nifty’s Olta Andoni – perhaps the top legal minds in DeFi – ask whether this emergent industry needs new financial guidance.

12:25 – 1:00 p.m. If You Can’t Beat ‘Em, Join ‘Em? Why Crypto Companies Are Becoming Banks

Representatives from Paxos, Anchorage, Perkins Coie join Caitlin Long and CoinDesk’s Marc Hochstein to discuss the growing trend of crypto natives becoming “banks,” and whether this trend will last under a new administration. This thread is picked up again at 2:10 p.m. with “Who Needs Banks Anyways? The State of Decentralized Financial Services,” featuring Bankless’s David Hoffman, among others.

4:15 – 4:55 p.m. A Car in Every Driveway and a Personal Token in Every Wallet

Many are betting that personal tokens (or social tokens, as they’re sometimes called) will be the next big trend to sweep through the crypto world. Roll’s Bradley Miles and Rally’s Kevin Chou join Alex Masmej and Joon Ian Wang, who have tokenized themselves, for a roundtable. Later, learn about Spencer Dinwiddie’s social token experiment at 6:10 p.m.