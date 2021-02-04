Firms that issue digital securities through TokenSoft can now trade them on tZERO’s alternative trading system (ATS). Digital securities are often shares in a company or tokenized real-estate investments.
- “We are excited to integrate with tZERO and provide our customers with a path for secondary liquidity on an industry-leading trading platform,” TokenSoft CEO Mason Borda said in a statement.
- tZERO announced in January that Prime Trust, a digital asset infrastructure provider, would also be using its ATS.
- In 2019, tZERO announced retail investors would be able to trade on its platform. Accredited investors and institutions had access from the get-go.
- tZERO is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain arm of Overstock.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.