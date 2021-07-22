Tokenized securities exchange Currency.com has joined CryptoUK, a trade association for the crypto industry in the U.K.
- Currency.com joined the association as an executive member, an announcement Thursday said.
- CryptoUK also counts firms such as Crypto.com, Ripple, eToro and Fireblocks among its 60-plus members.
- Currency.com, which launched in May 2019, claims to the be the world's first exchange allowing users to directly invest in or trade tokenized financial instruments with payment made in crypto.
- The firm wants to offer a spot-market crypto exchange in the U.K., Serhii Mokhniev, Currency.com's global head of compliance, told CoinDesk. It now has licenses to operate in Gibraltar and in its native Belarus.
- The platform reported growth of 374% in its clients base in 2020.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.