Titan said it raised $58 million in a Series B round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) with participation of existing investors including General Catalyst and BoxGroup.
- Titan said the funds take the total amount it has raised to $75 million, which will be used to build its underlying platform and investment products.
- The company is a mobile-first investment platform that allows clients to have their capital actively managed in long-term strategies.
- Anish Acharya, general partner at a16z, will join Titan's board.
