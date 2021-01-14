The venture arm of leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase made an investment in mining software and services company Titan as part of its current seed fundraising round.
- Titan is currently in a beta testing phase, which is scheduled to end in February, per an email from CMO Phil Gomes.
- Among the clients currently testing the pool are mining giant Core Scientific.
- Titan CEO Ryan Condron called Coinbase's investment a "powerful endorsement" of his new mining pool. The terms of the Coinbase investment were not disclosed.
- Titan is not Coinbase Ventures' first mining investment. In late 2018, the company also backed in-home mining hardware startup Coinmine.
