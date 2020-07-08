After a week of viral videos on TikTok, dogecoin is up 35% in price and 2,000% in volume. What gives?
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
What’s old is new again!
What happens when you combine a mostly hibernating memecoin with the world’s most powerful (and controversial) meme platform, and throw in a new generation of daytraders that have become convinced that they can drive the price of anything up?
The great TikTok Doge pump of 2020, of course.
In this episode, NLW breaks down:
- The history of dogecoin
- How TikTok became one of the most popular, influential and controversial apps in the world
- Why the r/WallStreetBets, Davey Day Trader Global Global and Robinhood Rally day trader movement perfectly set up this pump
- How #TikTokDogecoinChallenge began to trend
- What has happened to dogecoin since the trend started
- Why this all makes a weird sort of cynical sense
