After a week of viral videos on TikTok, dogecoin is up 35% in price and 2,000% in volume. What gives?

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Crypto.com.

What’s old is new again!

What happens when you combine a mostly hibernating memecoin with the world’s most powerful (and controversial) meme platform, and throw in a new generation of daytraders that have become convinced that they can drive the price of anything up?

The great TikTok Doge pump of 2020, of course.

In this episode, NLW breaks down:

The history of dogecoin

How TikTok became one of the most popular, influential and controversial apps in the world

Why the r/WallStreetBets, Davey Day Trader Global Global and Robinhood Rally day trader movement perfectly set up this pump

How #TikTokDogecoinChallenge began to trend

What has happened to dogecoin since the trend started

Why this all makes a weird sort of cynical sense

TikTok as a launchpad for viral music:

Modern day trading on Fox Business:

Pro-Doge perspectives on TikTok:

Anti-Doge perspectives on TikTok: