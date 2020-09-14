As Oracle wins a bid for TikTok U.S., a look at how tech competition, culture competition and currency competition shape the business of geopolitics.
Today on the Brief:
- Crypto exchange volume sees highest month-over-month increase since February 2018
- Uniswap overtakes SushiSwap in total value locked
- What Coinbase vs. Apple means for the future of decentralized applications
Our main discussion: NLW looks at the business of geopolitical competition, including:
- TikTok, Oracle and the new politics of deal making in the “new Cold War”
- “Mulan” controversy around Uyghurs and Hong Kong police support
- The real motivation for China’s digital currency
See also: How Monetary Policy Undermined American Resilience
