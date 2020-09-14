As Oracle wins a bid for TikTok U.S., a look at how tech competition, culture competition and currency competition shape the business of geopolitics.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

Today on the Brief:

  • Crypto exchange volume sees highest month-over-month increase since February 2018
  • Uniswap overtakes SushiSwap in total value locked
  • What Coinbase vs. Apple means for the future of decentralized applications

Our main discussion: NLW looks at the business of geopolitical competition, including:

  • TikTok, Oracle and the new politics of deal making in the “new Cold War”
  • “Mulan” controversy around Uyghurs and Hong Kong police support 
  • The real motivation for China’s digital currency

See also: How Monetary Policy Undermined American Resilience

