As Oracle wins a bid for TikTok U.S., a look at how tech competition, culture competition and currency competition shape the business of geopolitics.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.

Today on the Brief:

Crypto exchange volume sees highest month-over-month increase since February 2018

Uniswap overtakes SushiSwap in total value locked

What Coinbase vs. Apple means for the future of decentralized applications

Our main discussion: NLW looks at the business of geopolitical competition, including:

TikTok, Oracle and the new politics of deal making in the “new Cold War”

“Mulan” controversy around Uyghurs and Hong Kong police support

The real motivation for China’s digital currency