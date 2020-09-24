Three Arrows Capital just completed the single largest issuance of new wrapped bitcoin tokens by any merchant, minting 2,316 WBTC through BitGo Thursday afternoon.
- The Singapore-based firm’s mint represents nearly 3% of the current wrapped bitcoin supply, just over 81,000 at last check.
- One week ago, Alameda Research set the previous record for most tokens issued in a single mint with 1,999 WBTC issued.
- Since January, the total supply of wrapped bitcoin has grown by over 13,000% from less than 600 WBTC, according to data from Dune Analytics.
