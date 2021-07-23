Thorchain’s token, RUNE, tumbled in digital-asset markets after the blockchain suffered an exploit for the second time in two weeks, this one costing about $8 million.

The RUNE price was $3.58 as of press time, down 25% over the past 24 hours, in the worst performance among digital assets tracked by Messari with a market capitalization of at least $500 million. The token has lost some 80% since hitting an all-time high price in May..

Thorchain said late Thursday it was hit by an exploit, reported to have cost around $8 million. Last week, the protocol was drained of around 4,000 ether ($8.2 million) in another incident.

Thorchain, now with a market capitalization of $841 million, was founded in 2018 and is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows for swapping native assets between different blockchains.

Regarding the latest incident, Thorchain told CoinDesk that a hacker deployed a custom contract that tricked the network’s Bifrost Protocol into receiving a deposit of fake assets. It then processed a refund of real assets to the hacker.