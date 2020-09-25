Blockchain-enabled video network Theta has partnered with Chainlink to help push back on video advertising scams, the likes of which often pop up promoting “cryptocurrency giveaway” dupes.

Announced on Friday, the solution to counter scam-ads uses video performance data from Theta’s network to assign a “reputation score” for each streamer based on their viewership. Generated using Google’s big data solution, BigQuery, the score is then broadcast onto the Ethereum network using Chainlink’s oracles where advertisers can examine it while deciding to whom to give ads.