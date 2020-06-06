A recap of one of the most significant weeks in recent American political history.

The Breakdown Weekly Recap looks at the key themes that shaped the week. On this week’s episode, NLW discusses:

The modern significance of Tiananmen Square, and why this week’s U.S. protests show why the tools of surveillance need to be applied to states, not citizens.

The importance of “narrative violations,” or fighting to see things without falling into popular but often wrong conventional wisdoms.

The need to resist attempts from both the left and the right to fit today’s unrest into convenient culture-war frameworks that perpetuate each group’s power.

This week on The Breakdown

Monday’s Breakdown | The Power and Peril of the ‘Bitcoin Fixes This’ Meme

A look at what role, if any, bitcoin has to play in remaking the world that is being protested around the U.S. (and world) this week.

Tuesday’s Breakdown | Bitcoin, Cellphones and the Citizen Tools of Anti-Authoritarianism, Feat. Alex Gladstein

A look at the anti-authoritarian technology stack, including where non-state money like bitcoin fits in.

Wednesday’s Breakdown | 5 Numbers That Tell the Story of Markets Right Now

From the number of U.S. flights from Chinese carriers to S&P 500 growth in the tumultuous year of 1968, these (unexpected) numbers tell the story of today’s markets.

Thursday’s Breakdown | The Mirage of the Money Printer: Why the Fed Is More PR Than Policy, Feat. Jeffrey P. Snider

An argument that the Fed is actually highly ineffectual due to the presence of the eurodollar shadow-banking system.

Friday’s Breakdown | The Biggest Realignment in the US-China Relationship Since Nixon, Feat. Graham Webster

A 101-level primer on the history of the U.S.-China relationship, and why today’s bluster represents a fundamental shift.