A candid conversation with Hidden Forces host Demetri Kofinas about COVID-19 response, media incentives and the getting the economy back in action.

Demetri Kofinas is the host of Hidden Forces, a popular podcast that examines markets through the lens of large patterns of change. 

On this episode, Demetri and @NLW discuss:

  • How the politicization of the coronavirus crisis has undermined smart action
  • How media incentivizes extreme opinions regardless of underlying expertise 
  • What conversations we are not having around coronavirus - in particular in terms of second-order effects
  • Why we’ve barely begun to discuss the plan for turning the economy back on

