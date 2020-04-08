A candid conversation with Hidden Forces host Demetri Kofinas about COVID-19 response, media incentives and the getting the economy back in action.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, IHeartRadio or RSS.
Demetri Kofinas is the host of Hidden Forces, a popular podcast that examines markets through the lens of large patterns of change.
On this episode, Demetri and @NLW discuss:
- How the politicization of the coronavirus crisis has undermined smart action
- How media incentivizes extreme opinions regardless of underlying expertise
- What conversations we are not having around coronavirus - in particular in terms of second-order effects
- Why we’ve barely begun to discuss the plan for turning the economy back on
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, IHeartRadio or RSS.
Disclosure Read More
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.