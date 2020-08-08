From positive price indicators to a new all time high in smallholder addresses, this is the evidence a new bull run might be starting.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Bitstamp and Nexo.io.
This week’s Breakdown Weekly Recap is all about that vibe you’ve been feeling – that inescapable notion a new crypto bull market is afoot.
NLW looks at the evidence:
- Rising gold price
- Recirculation of crypto money out of zombie protocols
- New growth in small holder addresses
- Demand from emerging market p2p markets
It’s just possible this new bitcoin bull market isn’t just starting to be seen in narratives, but is also showing up in numbers.
This week on The Breakdown:
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.