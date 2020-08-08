From positive price indicators to a new all time high in smallholder addresses, this is the evidence a new bull run might be starting.

This week’s Breakdown Weekly Recap is all about that vibe you’ve been feeling – that inescapable notion a new crypto bull market is afoot. 

NLW looks at the evidence:

  • Rising gold price
  • Recirculation of crypto money out of zombie protocols 
  • New growth in small holder addresses
  • Demand from emerging market p2p markets

It’s just possible this new bitcoin bull market isn’t just starting to be seen in narratives, but is also showing up in numbers.

This week on The Breakdown:

Monday | Rage Against the Economic Machine: The Best of the Breakdown July 2020

Tuesday | Can Social Media Be Redeemed? Feat. Bobby Goodlatte

Wednesday |Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough on Stagflation, Bitcoin and the Devalued Dollar

Thursday | The History, Present and Future of Central Banks, Feat. George Selgin

Friday | 11 Numbers That Tell the Story of the Economy Right Now

