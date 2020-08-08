From positive price indicators to a new all time high in smallholder addresses, this is the evidence a new bull run might be starting.

This week’s Breakdown Weekly Recap is all about that vibe you’ve been feeling – that inescapable notion a new crypto bull market is afoot.

NLW looks at the evidence:

Rising gold price

Recirculation of crypto money out of zombie protocols

New growth in small holder addresses

Demand from emerging market p2p markets

It’s just possible this new bitcoin bull market isn’t just starting to be seen in narratives, but is also showing up in numbers.

