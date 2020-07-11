Jobless claims are down, coronavirus cases are up and the markets simply don’t know what to do.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
On The Breakdown’s Weekly Recap, NLW explores:
- The final tally on the TikTok Doge viral campaign
- The growing geopolitical tension between China and the U.S. and where it’s manifesting
- Positive economic indicators in reduced jobless claims
- Negative economic indicators in growing COVID-19 cases and deaths
- Why bitcoin is moving sideways
- Why Treasury yields are down
- Why gold is up
This week on The Breakdown:
Tuesday | Central Banks Cannot Print Jobs: Understanding Real Economic Recovery, Feat. Daniel Lacalle
