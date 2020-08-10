China and the U.S. trade high-profile sanctions, but the real impact is showing up in banks and on the Hong Kong stock market.

Today on the Brief:

Grayscale launches national digital asset TV ad campaign

Rough times for oil as Saudi Aramco sees 73% decline in revenue

Kodak crashes as government grant paused amid allegations of impropriety

Our main conversation is a look at the latest skirmishes between the United States and China, including:

U.S. sanctions on Hong Kong leaders including Carrie Lam

Retaliatory Chinese sanctions on U.S. politicians

The arrest of a pro-democracy Hong Kong media tycoon

Arrest warrants issued for six foreign Hong Kong democracy advocates

President Trump signs executive orders targeting TikTok and WeChat

Twitter enters the race to buy TikTok before the Executive Order ban takes effect

Impact on banks, the Hong Kong stock market and Huawei