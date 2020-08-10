China and the U.S. trade high-profile sanctions, but the real impact is showing up in banks and on the Hong Kong stock market.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.comBitstamp and Nexo.io.

Today on the Brief:

  • Grayscale launches national digital asset TV ad campaign
  • Rough times for oil as Saudi Aramco sees 73% decline in revenue
  • Kodak crashes as government grant paused amid allegations of impropriety

Our main conversation is a look at the latest skirmishes between the United States and China, including:

  • U.S. sanctions on Hong Kong leaders including Carrie Lam 
  • Retaliatory Chinese sanctions on U.S. politicians 
  • The arrest of a pro-democracy Hong Kong media tycoon
  • Arrest warrants issued for six foreign Hong Kong democracy advocates 
  • President Trump signs executive orders targeting TikTok and WeChat
  • Twitter enters the race to buy TikTok before the Executive Order ban takes effect
  • Impact on banks, the Hong Kong stock market and Huawei

See also: Is This China’s Century or the US’s? Maybe It’s Both

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

Read more about...

ChinaPodcastsThe Breakdown
Disclosure

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.