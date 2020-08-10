China and the U.S. trade high-profile sanctions, but the real impact is showing up in banks and on the Hong Kong stock market.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
Today on the Brief:
- Grayscale launches national digital asset TV ad campaign
- Rough times for oil as Saudi Aramco sees 73% decline in revenue
- Kodak crashes as government grant paused amid allegations of impropriety
Our main conversation is a look at the latest skirmishes between the United States and China, including:
- U.S. sanctions on Hong Kong leaders including Carrie Lam
- Retaliatory Chinese sanctions on U.S. politicians
- The arrest of a pro-democracy Hong Kong media tycoon
- Arrest warrants issued for six foreign Hong Kong democracy advocates
- President Trump signs executive orders targeting TikTok and WeChat
- Twitter enters the race to buy TikTok before the Executive Order ban takes effect
- Impact on banks, the Hong Kong stock market and Huawei
