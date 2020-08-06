The Director of the Cato Institute’s Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives gives an eye-opening, 200-year history of today’s most powerful economic institution.

Dr. Selgin is a Senior Fellow and director of the Cato Institute’s Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives as well as Professor Emeritus of Economics at the University of Georgia.

In this eye-opening conversation, he and NLW go deep on the history, present and future of central banks, including:

Why the Scottish and Canadian banking systems in the 19th century show that central banks aren’t a prerequisite for stability

Why the U.S. “free banking” system wasn’t free at all

Why the instability in the late 19th century U.S. banking system was caused by regulation, not the lack of a Federal Reserve

Why the Fed’s first decades were a disaster

Why the Fed gets more power when it underperforms

The problems with the Fed’s response to 2008

What lessons the Fed could have learned (but didn’t) between the Great Financial Crisis and COVID-19

Website: Alt-M.org

Twitter: @GeorgeSelgin