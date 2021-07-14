Ethiopia is suffering a humanitarian disaster. After months of armed conflict, roads and bridges across the Tigray province are in ruins. Electricity and telephone lines have been cut. Only 15% of Ethiopians have access to the internet at the best of times.

Pete Howson is a senior lecturer in International Development at the University of Northumbria, where he has researched tradeoffs in "crypto-giving" efforts.

The initial plan is for a Cardano application to be used to digitally track students’ grades and academic performances across the country. The developers then hope to expand the system incorporating an Ethiopia-wide cryptocurrency payment system, before connecting the entire African continent together with Cardano infrastructure. The platform could possibly enable access to crypto loans or “DeFi” (decentralized finance).

Blockchain projects can do very little to repair the roads and build strong political institutions in places like Ethiopia. Innovators are not drawn to fragile states because they want to fix these things. Poverty and corruption are the ideal conditions for entrepreneurs exploring opportunities to extract resources from vulnerable communities.

Cardano’s also chasing opportunities in El Salvador. Last month, the country’s president, Nayib Bukele, and a 27-year-old crypto investor, Jack Mallers from Chicago, proclaimed bitcoin the Central American country’s new official currency. Starting in September, all Salvadoran vendors with an internet connection will be breaking the country’s “Bitcoin Law” if they aren’t offering crypto-payment options.

It works like this: In the spirit of right-wing economists like Milton Friedman, blockchain innovators seek out populations suffering debt crises, war, climate disasters, etc. to impose and incubate new crypto-economic ideas. For the host government, struggling to deliver social services and infrastructure projects while suffering from chronic under-investment, its lack of tax revenue and regulations is the real headache. Cryptocurrencies and blockchain services often make those headaches worse, not better.

Populations can be easily disciplined just with code, not cannons

Puerto Rico serves as an example. After hurricanes Irma and María devastated the island, cryptocurrency investors set sail to build a new crypto-libertarian Jerusalem, otherwise known as “Puertopia.” The island soon became a highly contested sandbox for cryptocurrencies. For Jillian Crandall, a researcher at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, these crypto-colonialist projects might be called “disaster capitalism.”

Proponents of the Ethiopia-Cardano deal suggest the partnership will work wonders for corruption and transparency. Our research suggests a more dystopic outlook.

With the use of smart contracts, centralized surveillance capabilities and automated conditions can be encoded into payment platforms. Individual citizens, and even whole populations, can lose their economic sovereignty, while tech companies and central governments track and manage how citizens’ funds can be spent.

John O’Connor, Cardano’s Africa director, said the company’s crypto experiments make a much bigger splash in the poorest parts of Africa, relative to only marginal improvements for countries like the U.K. But digital ID schemes have always proven to be an intolerably hot potato in the U.K., consistently rejected by the public because of snooping concerns.

Not so, in the Global South. Global tech companies, with the help of autocratic politicians in financial pickles, are imposing systems of crypto-surveillance without public debate on entire populations. This includes refugees and other vulnerable groups. In Tigray, where local interests sit squarely at odds with the Ethiopian government, unruly populations can be easily disciplined. Just with code, not cannons.